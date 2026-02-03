New York records 13 cold-related deaths since late January

Ice floats on New York Harbor at the meeting point of the East and Hudson rivers as freezing temperatures continue in the city. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : New York has counted 13 hypothermia-related deaths as the city faces an exceptional cold snap that swept large parts of the United States in late January, its mayor said Monday.

The metropolis “could very well be in the middle of the longest period of consecutive sub 32 degree (0C) weather in our city’s entire history,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

He told reporters that 16 New Yorkers have died during the cold weather spell. Hypothermia is believed to have “played a role” in 13, while three are considered drug overdoses.

None of these people were camping on the street at the time of their deaths, the mayor added. Some had previously been in contact with emergency shelter services.

Mamdani said the city has activated emergency warming centres and a fleet of 20 vehicles staffed with healthcare professionals.

“As of this morning, we have made more than 930 placements to shelters and safe havens. We have also involuntarily transported 18 New Yorkers who were determined to be a danger to themselves or to others,” he said.

Between 2005 and 2021, New York recorded between 9 and 27 cold-related deaths per year, according to official statistics. That number rose to 34 in 2021 and 54 in 2022.