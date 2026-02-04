Trump signs spending bill that ends 4-day government shutdown

US President Donald Trump negotiated the spending deal last week with Senate Democrats, who are demanding restraints on immigration enforcement. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a spending deal into law that ends a partial US government shutdown and gives lawmakers time to negotiate potential limits on his immigration crackdown.

The legislation restores lapsed funding for defence, healthcare, labour, education, housing and other agencies, and temporarily extends funding for the Department of Homeland Security until Feb 13.

Funding for those agencies expired on Saturday as Congress did not act in time to avert a shutdown, which has not resulted in major disruptions for government services so far.

Trump negotiated the spending deal last week with Senate Democrats, who are demanding new restraints on Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics following the killing of two US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Trump’s administration is already deploying body cameras on immigration agents in Minnesota, partially acceding to one of the Democrats’ demands. Other Democratic proposals will face more resistance.

The deal passed the Senate by a wide bipartisan margin last week and narrowly passed the House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday by a vote of 217-214.

The last shutdown lasted a record 43 days in October and November, furloughing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and costing the US economy an estimated US$11 billion.