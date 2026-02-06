Trump tried to name airport, rail station after himself

US President Donald Trump has sought to leave his mark on the country in an unprecedented image and building campaign. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump offered to unfreeze federal infrastructure funding if the top Senate Democrat would help rename a major airport and train station after him, US media reported Thursday.

Trump, a real estate mogul who plastered his name on buildings around the world, has sought to leave his mark on the country in an unprecedented image and building campaign.

In December, Trump’s handpicked board of the Kennedy Center, an arts complex and memorial to late president John F. Kennedy, voted to rename itself the “Trump-Kennedy Center”.

Meanwhile, he has pushed for the construction of an “Independence Arch” similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and launched the construction of a new White House ballroom, tearing down the storied building’s East Wing to make way.

But New York’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles International Airport are also in Trump’s sights, CNN and NBC reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the outlets reported Trump offered a quid pro quo for the held-up funding, meant for a New York infrastructure project, if New York Senator Chuck Schumer agreed to help get the train station and airport named after him.

Schumer rebuffed the offer, the broadcasters reported. CNN reported the offer was made last month.

New York and New Jersey are currently suing for the US$16 billion in blocked federal funds, meant to be used for a tunnel connecting them.

Trump’s moves to insert his name and likeness across the government are unprecedented. Buildings and infrastructure are typically named after presidents once they leave office or die, to avoid overt politicisation.

The treasury has confirmed reports that drafts have been drawn up for a commemorative US$1 coin featuring Trump’s image, even though there are laws against displaying the image of a sitting or living president on money.

New York Representative Jerry Nadler called the attempt to rename Dulles airport and Penn Station an “extortion racket”.

Trump also unveiled a government website to offer low-cost prescription drugs Thursday called TrumpRx.