US ambassador to Poland cuts ties with parliament speaker over Trump insults

US ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said that no one would be permitted to harm US-Polish relations. (Polandwatch pic)

WARSAW : The US embassy will have “no further dealings” with the Speaker of the Polish parliament after he insulted President Donald Trump, its ambassador said today.

Tom Rose said the decision was made because of Wlodzimierz Czarzasty’s “outrageous and unprovoked insults” against the US leader.

“We will not permit anyone to harm US-Polish relations, nor disrespect (Trump), who has done so much for Poland and the Polish people,” Rose wrote on X.

On Monday, Czarzasty rebuked a joint US-Israeli proposal to support Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I will not support the motion for a Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump, because he doesn’t deserve it,” he told journalists.

Rather than allying itself more closely with Trump’s White House, Czarzasty argued, Poland should “strengthen existing alliances” such as Nato, the UN, and the WHO.

He criticised Trump’s leadership, including the imposition of tariffs on European countries, threats to annex Greenland, and, most recently, his claims that Nato allies had stayed “a little off the front lines” during the war in Afghanistan.

“This is a breach of the politics of principles and values, often a breach of international law,” said Czarzasty.

After Rose’s reaction, Czarzasty told local news site Onet: “Since the ambassador’s statement was issued in connection with my position regarding my lack of support for President Trump’s candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize, I maintain my position on this matter”.

The speaker heads Poland’s New Left party, which is part of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-European governing coalition, with which the US ambassador said he has “excellent relations”.

It is currently cohabitating with conservative-nationalist President Karol Nawrocki, a vocal supporter of Trump.

In late January, Czarzasty, along with several other high-ranking Polish politicians, denounced comments by Trump that the US “never needed” Nato allies.

The parliamentary leader called the claims “scandalous” and said they should be “absolutely condemned”.

Forty-three Polish soldiers and one civil servant died as part of the US-led Nato coalition in Afghanistan.