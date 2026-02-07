China launches reusable spacecraft for fourth time since 2020

China successfully launched its reusable experimental spacecraft for the first time in September 2020, when it flew in orbit for two days. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China successfully launched into orbit a reusable experimental spacecraft aboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country’s northwest on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The mission will carry out technological verification for reusable spacecraft, providing technical support for the peaceful use of space, Xinhua said, without disclosing how long the craft will remain in orbit.

No other details were given on what technologies were tested or how high the craft flew in the report.

It is the fourth time the country has launched a reusable spacecraft since 2020.

The development of reusable spacecraft is considered critical to eventually increasing the frequency and lowering per-mission costs of spaceflight.

The country successfully launched its reusable experimental spacecraft for the first time in September 2020, when it flew in orbit for two days.

A spacecraft launched in August 2022 returned to Earth in May 2023 after 276 days in orbit, while in September 2024 a spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan facility successfully returned to its designated landing site after 268 days in orbit, according to Xinhua.