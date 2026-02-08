Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US

US President Donald Trump said he and Honduran President Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura share many of the same ‘America First’ values and have a close partnership on security. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump praised Honduran counterpart Nasry Asfura, whom he endorsed on the campaign trail, following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asfura, a conservative businessman and former mayor of Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, was sworn in last week after winning November elections with Trump’s backing.

Trump had threatened to cut aid to Central America’s poorest country if his “friend” was defeated.

“I had a very important meeting with my friend, and the President of Honduras, Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Once I gave him my strong endorsement, he won his election! Tito and I share many of the same ‘America First’ values. We have a close partnership on security,” he said.

He said the pair discussed investment and trade between the two nations.

Asfura is set to speak to media about the talks today.

The Honduran presidency released a photo of the two leaders smiling and giving a thumbs up.

Asfura already met with US state secretary Marco Rubio on Jan 12, after which the two countries announced plans for a free trade deal.

His win gave Trump another ally in Latin America after conservatives campaigning heavily on crime and corruption replaced leftists in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.

Trump has been pressuring countries in Washington’s backyard to choose between close ties with Washington or Beijing.

Asfura, who succeeded left-wing leader Xiomara Castro, has said he is considering switching diplomatic ties from China to the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

On the eve of the Honduran election, Trump in a surprise move pardoned former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, from Asfura’s party, who was serving a 45-year prison sentence in the US for drug trafficking.

Hernandez was convicted of helping to smuggle 400 tons of cocaine into the US.

Trump’s decision to pardon him, even as US forces were blowing up alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and tightening the noose on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington accuses of drug trafficking, drew heavy criticism.