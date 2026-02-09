Portugal elects Seguro as president, beating far-right leader

Presidential candidate Antonio Jose Seguro delivers a victory speech after winning Portugal’s second-round presidential election. (EPA Images pic)

LISBON : Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro won the race to be Portugal’s president, defeating far-right challenger Andre Ventura in a runoff that reaffirmed the country’s tradition of consensus-driven leadership after a turbulent campaign.

Seguro secured 68-73% of the vote in the second round that took place Sunday – the first presidential runoff in four decades – according to projections by public broadcaster RTP.

A former Socialist Party leader, he ran on a platform of institutional stability and respect for democratic norms, overcoming Ventura, whose rise had raised concerns about potential political disruption.

Some 42-48% of registered voters abstained, RTP said.

While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the role comes with key powers, including the ability to dissolve parliament and call early elections.

Seguro’s victory is likely to ease tensions with the centre-right government of Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and limit the scope for confrontation between the presidency and parliament.

Seguro, 63, is a veteran politician and former party leader who built his career around moderation, institutional stability and consensus politics.

A former labour minister and longtime lawmaker, he led the Socialist Party from 2011 to 2014 and has since positioned himself as a guardian of democratic norms, contrasting his low-key, conciliatory style with the more confrontational tone of Portugal’s populist right.

Ventura, the founder and leader of the far-right Chega party, had built his campaign on a promise to challenge what he calls Portugal’s political establishment, vowing to take a more interventionist approach to the presidency.

Critics and political rivals warned Ventura could use the office to pressure the government, inflame social divisions and test constitutional norms, even as his supporters argue he would bring long-overdue accountability to the system.