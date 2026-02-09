Ukraine, France move to launch joint arms production

Ukraine’s defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov did not specify what arms would be produced with France or when manufacturing would be launched. (EPA Images pic)

KYIV : Ukraine and France have agreed to start joint weapons production, Ukraine’s defence minister said on Monday, after hosting his French counterpart in Kyiv.

France has been an important ally for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion nearly four years ago, supplying Kyiv with military aid and political backing.

The two countries signed a letter of intent paving the way for “large-scale joint projects in the defence-industrial sector”, defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram after meeting his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin in Kyiv.

He did not specify what arms would be produced with France or when manufacturing would be launched.

“We are moving from supplies to joint production and long-term solutions that systematically strengthen our defence,” Fedorov wrote.

Ukraine and France also discussed new shipments of French weapons and military equipment to Kyiv, including of Aster missiles, Mirage 2000 fighter jets and SAMP-T air defence systems.

“France stands and will remain by the Ukrainian people’s side,” Vautrin wrote on X on Sunday.

France said last year it would release €two billion in military aid for Kyiv.

In November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron signed a letter of intent for the possible provision of up to 100 Rafale fighter jets — the crown jewel of French combat aviation — to Ukraine.