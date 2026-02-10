Chinese official calls for crackdown on Taiwan independence separatists

China’s President Xi Jinping said the Taiwan issue is the most important matter in China-US relations. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : A senior Chinese official has called for “resolutely” cracking down on “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and opposing interference by external forces this year to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, state agency Xinhua reported today.

The ruling communist party’s fourth-ranked leader Wang Huning made the remarks at the 2026 work conference on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

In his address to the annual meeting, Wang also urged support for “patriotic and unified forces” in Taiwan and said the government will facilitate and enhance people-to-people and grassroots exchanges across the Taiwan strait.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei.

In recent years, Beijing has ramped up its military pressure against the island, including holding of war games.

Beijing has repeatedly warned countries, including the US against meddling in the Taiwan issue, which it said is its internal affair.

In a call with US President Donald Trump last week, China’s President Xi Jinping said the Taiwan issue is the most important issue in China-US relations and Washington must handle the issue of arms sales to Taiwan with prudence.

The Trump administration announced in December the largest ever US weapons package for the island worth US$11.1 billion.