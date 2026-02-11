Canada PM Carney suspends Europe trip after fatal mass shooting

Prime Minister Mark Carney had been scheduled to attend the Munich Security Conference this week. (EPA Images pic)

TORONTO : Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney is suspending his planned trip to the Munich Security Conference following Tuesday’s mass shooting in a remote western community, his office said.

“Following the tragic news out of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, the Prime Minister will be… suspending his planned travel out of the country for the time being,” the prime minister’s office told AFP.

Carney had previously announced plans to be in Munich from Wednesday to Sunday.

Nine people were killed in the British Columbia shooting, including seven who were shot at a school.