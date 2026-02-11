Qatar ruler, Trump discuss ‘de-escalation’ as Iran threat lingers

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US president Donald Trump discussed regional tensions and efforts to boost security and peace. (EPA Images pic)

DOHA : Qatar’s emir and US President Donald Trump discussed de-escalation and security in the Gulf region in a call, the royal court said Wednesday, after Washington threatened military action against Iran.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump focused on “the current situation in the region and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening regional security and peace”, the emir’s office said, in a statement.

They also discussed “supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and peaceful means”, the statement added.

The US and Iran resumed indirect talks in Oman on Friday, after an American naval group led by an aircraft carrier moved to Middle Eastern waters following Tehran’s deadly crackdown on protesters.