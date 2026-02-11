US deploys 200 troops to train Nigerian military

Nigeria has requested additional US military support amid ongoing insecurity in the country’s northeast. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The United States will deploy 200 troops to Nigeria to train the west African country’s military in its fight against jihadist groups, an official from US Africa Command said Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deployment will supplement a small team already in the country to aid with air strike targeting.

The larger team, expected to arrive in the coming weeks, will provide “training and technical guidance,” including by helping their Nigerian counterparts coordinate operations that involve air strikes and ground troops simultaneously, the US daily said.

When queried by AFP, a US Africa Command spokeswoman said: “This article is accurate.”

Nigeria has been under diplomatic pressure by the United States over insecurity in the country, which US President Donald Trump has characterised as “persecution” and “genocide” against Christians.

Although there are instances where Christians are specifically targeted, Muslims are also killed, with Trump’s senior advisor on Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos saying last year Boko Haram and Islamic State “are killing more Muslims than Christians.”

Abuja rejects allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, long a right-wing talking point. So do independent analysts, who point to a broader state failure to curb violence from jihadist groups and armed gangs across swathes of sparsely governed countryside.

Despite the diplomatic pressure, Nigeria and the United States have found common ground in increasing military collaboration.

The US targeted militants in northwest Sokoto state with strikes in December, with Nigerian assistance, officials from both countries said.

The US military has said it will supply intelligence for Nigerian air strikes going forward and work to expedite arms purchases.

While the 200-troop deployment ups the scale of that collaboration, “US troops aren’t going to be involved in direct combat or operations,” Samaila Uba, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters, told the Journal.

Nigeria requested the additional assistance, Uba said.

Africa’s most populous country is battling a long-running jihadist insurgency concentrated in its northeast, while non-ideological “bandit” gangs conduct kidnappings for ransom and loot villages in the northwest.

Across the center of the country, violence erupts among mostly Christian farmers and Muslim Fulani herders – though researchers say the main cause is access to dwindling land and resources.