Israel’s president says antisemitism in Australia ‘frightening’

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said he had brought a ‘message of goodwill to the people of Australia’. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said Thursday antisemitism in Australia is “frightening” but most people want good relations, on the final day of a visit expected to spark protests in the city of Melbourne.

Herzog’s tightly policed four day visit to Australia this week was meant to offer consolation to the country’s Jewish community following December’s mass shooting on Bondi beach that killed 15 people.

But it has sparked demonstrations in major cities including in Sydney, where police used pepper spray on protesters and members of the media, including an AFP photographer, during scuffles in the city’s central business district.

Ahead of a visit Thursday to Melbourne, Herzog told Channel Seven’s Sunrise a “wave” of anti-Jewish hatred in Australia had culminated in the Dec 14 Bondi killings.

“It is frightening and worrying,” he said.

“But there’s also a silent majority of Australians who seek peace, who respect the Jewish community and of course, want a dialogue with Israel.”

The head of state said he had brought a “message of goodwill to the people of Australia”.

“I hope there will be a change. I hope things will relax,” he said.

Protesters are expected to turn out in force later on Thursday against Herzog’s visit around 5pm.

Ahead of the head of state’s arrival, national broadcaster ABC reported that a building at Melbourne University was graffitied with the phrase “death to Herzog”.

Many Jewish Australians have welcomed Herzog’s trip.

“His visit will lift the spirits of a pained community,” said Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, the community’s peak body.

But some in the community disagreed, with the progressive Jewish Council of Australia saying he was not welcome because of his alleged role in the “ongoing destruction of Gaza”.

The UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry found last year that Herzog was liable for prosecution for inciting genocide after he said all Palestinians — “an entire nation” — were responsible for the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel has “categorically” rejected the inquiry’s report, describing it as “distorted and false” and calling for the body’s abolition.