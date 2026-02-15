Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 12

Palestinian mourners gather during a funeral to pray over the bodies of several Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike. (AFP pic)

GAZA CITY : Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 12 people since dawn on Sunday, while a military official said the attacks were in response to ceasefire violations.

Despite a US-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas blaming each other for violating the agreement.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in the south.

Five people were killed and several injured when an air strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the north, the agency said in a statement.

Five more were killed and several injured in a separate early morning strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the agency said, adding that one more was killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza City.

It also said Israeli gunfire killed one person in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

The Al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals confirmed receiving at least seven bodies.

“Israel doesn’t understand ceasefires or truces,” said Osama Abu Askar, who lost his nephew in the Jabalia attack.

He said the people were killed as they slept.

Funeral prayers

“We’ve been living under a truce for months, and they’ve still targeted us. Israel operates on this principle — saying one thing and doing another,” Askar told AFP.

Dozens of relatives and mourners gathered at Nasser Hospital, where the bodies of some of those killed were laid out in white shrouds.

Men and women prayed before the funeral, facing the corpses in the hospital compound.

A military official said Israel attacked in response to Hamas violations of the ceasefire.

“The violation included an identification of several armed terrorists who took cover under debris east of the yellow line and adjacent to IDF troops, likely after exiting underground infrastructure in the area,” the official said.

“Crossing the yellow line in the vicinity of IDF troops, while armed, is an explicit ceasefire violation, and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the ceasefire agreement with intent to harm the troops.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, Israeli troops withdrew to behind a so-called “Yellow Line”, although they still control more than half of the Palestinian territory.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem in a statement on Sunday accused the Israeli military of violating the ceasefire.

“Targeting of displaced people in their tents is a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Qassem said.

Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people have been killed since the truce began.

Israel says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access to Gaza have prevented AFP and other news organisations from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.