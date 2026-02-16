Israeli approval of West Bank land registration draws outrage

The Palestinian Authority called for international action to halt what it describes as the beginning of annexation and weakening of Palestinian state foundations. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : Israel’s government has approved a process to register land in the West Bank, drawing condemnation from Arab nations and critics who labelled it a “mega land grab” that would accelerate annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the measure would enable “transparent and thorough clarification of rights to resolve legal disputes” and was needed after unlawful land registration in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

But Egypt, Qatar and Jordan criticised the move as illegal under international law.

In a statement, the Egyptian government called it a “dangerous escalation aimed at consolidating Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territories”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the “decision to convert West Bank lands into so-called ‘state property’,” saying it would “deprive the Palestinian people of their rights”.

The Palestinian Authority called for international intervention to prevent the “de facto beginning of the annexation process and the undermining of the foundations of the Palestinian state”.

Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now called Sunday’s measure a “mega land grab”.

According to public broadcaster Kan, land registration will be reopened in the West Bank for the first time since 1967 – when Israel captured the territory in the Middle East war.

The Israeli media reported that the process will take place only in Area C, which constitutes some 60% of West Bank territory and is under Israeli security and administrative control.

Palestinians see the West Bank as foundational to any future Palestinian state, but many on Israel’s religious right want to take over the land.

Last week, Israel’s security cabinet approved a series of measures backed by far-right ministers to tighten control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo accords in place since the 1990s.

Those measures, which also sparked international backlash, include allowing Jewish Israelis to buy West Bank land directly and allowing Israeli authorities to administer certain religious sites in areas under the Palestinian Authority’s control.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements and outposts, which are illegal under international law.

Around three million Palestinians live in the territory.