Philippines takes exception to Chinese Embassy comment on job losses

MANILA : The Philippines takes “strong exception” to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Manila that the simmering diplomatic spat between the two countries could result in millions of jobs being lost, the foreign ministry said, adding such comments could be seen as coercive.

The Philippines and China have had repeated maritime confrontations in the contested South China Sea, and there have been sharp exchanges recently between the Chinese Embassy and Philippine officials.

Some senators have said China’s ambassador should be recalled, remarks that prompted the embassy to warn last week that any serious damage to bilateral ties would “cost millions of jobs.”

“We take strong exception to the embassy’s tone, which appears to imply that such cooperation could be withheld as a form of leverage or retaliation,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued late Monday.

“In the current atmosphere, this framing risks being perceived as coercive and undermines constructive bilateral dialogue,” it added, and called on Chinese diplomats to “adopt a responsible and measured tone in public exchanges.”

China’s embassy in Manila called on the Philippine foreign ministry to “play a responsible role in restraining certain individuals” who criticise Beijing, without naming anyone.

“We firmly oppose any slander or smear against China, as well as irresponsible remarks that incite hatred,” the embassy’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The Philippines has accused China of aggressive actions inside its exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea, including dangerous manoeuvres, water-cannoning, and disrupting resupply missions.

China, in turn, has accused the Philippines of intruding into what it claims as its territory.