US says it will stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions ‘one way or the other’

US energy secretary Chris Wright said Iran has been very clear about what it would do with nuclear weapons and that it’s entirely unacceptable. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : The US will deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “one way or the other”, US energy secretary Chris Wright warned today.

“They’ve been very clear about what they would do with nuclear weapons. It’s entirely unacceptable,” Wright told reporters in Paris on the sidelines of meetings of the International Energy Agency.

“So one way or the other, we are going to end, deter Iran’s march towards a nuclear weapon,” Wright said.

US and Iranian officials held talks in Geneva on Tuesday aimed at averting the possibility of US military intervention to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran said following the talks that they had agreed on “guiding principles” for a deal to avoid conflict.

US vice-president JD Vance, however, said Tehran had not yet acknowledged all of Washington’s red lines.