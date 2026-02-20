Hamas says Israel must end ‘aggression’ as Trump board plans Gaza’s future

Israel has maintained a military presence in over half of the Gaza Strip since the truce took hold and retains control of all entry points into Israel and Egypt. (EPA Images pic)

GAZA CITY : Hamas said any discussions on Gaza must begin with a total halt to Israeli “aggression” as Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” maps out the territory’s future, with Israel insisting on the rebels’ disarmament before reconstruction starts.

Trump’s board met for its inaugural session in Washington on Thursday, with a number of countries pledging money and personnel for rebuilding, more than four months into a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

But the board meeting offered no timeline for Hamas to lay down its weapons or for Israel’s army to withdraw from the shattered enclave.

“Any political process or any arrangement under discussion concerning the Gaza Strip and the future of our Palestinian people must start with the total halt of aggression,” Hamas said in a statement late Thursday.

The Palestinian group also said arrangements for Gaza’s future must start with the “lifting of the blockade, and the guarantee of our people’s legitimate national rights, first and foremost their right to freedom and self-determination”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas must disarm before any reconstruction begins.

The Israeli leader did not attend the Washington meeting but was represented by his foreign minister Gideon Saar.

Hamas and Israel have frequently accused each other of violating the terms of the ceasefire, which came into effect last October after two years of war triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel in 2023 that killed 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Since then at least 72,069 people have died in Gaza in an Israeli military offensive, according to the territory’s health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

‘Colonial project’

Further violence was reported on Friday, with Israel’s military saying it had “eliminated” an armed fighter in southern Gaza who crossed the so-called Yellow Line separating areas controlled by Israel and Hamas.

Gaza’s civil defence agency also said a child was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the northern town of Jabalia.

Trump said several countries, mostly in the Gulf, had pledged more than seven billion dollars to rebuild the territory at Thursday’s board meeting.

Muslim-majority Indonesia will take a deputy commander role in a nascent International Stabilisation Force, the unit’s American chief Major General Jasper Jeffers said.

Trump, whose plan for Gaza was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November, also said five countries had committed to providing troops, including Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania.

Palestinians who spoke to AFP in the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis swayed between hope and suspicion.

“Trump is merely a military force imposing his views on the world, and this security council, which he boasts about, is another gateway to the occupation of Palestine, another face of the Zionist occupation,” said Farid Abu Odeh, referring to the board.

Another Palestinian, Mohammed al-Saqqa, said he was praying Trump’s board would lead to “security and peace, and to something better than what we have gone through”.

But many experts and some US allies have indicated scepticism at the board’s approach over concerns it may sideline the UN.

Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP he found what was emerging from the board “seriously disturbing”.

Lovatt said many of its ideas for Gaza’s reconstruction originated from Israeli-friendly partners, while Palestinian voices were excluded.

He said signs pointed to “a colonial project in terms of trying to impose a foreign economic project on a territory”.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the European Commission should not have sent a representative to the meeting as it did not have a mandate to represent member states.

Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro said the lack of Palestinian input and the grand reconstruction plans contingent on Hamas’s disarmament made it “hard to take the Board of Peace seriously”.