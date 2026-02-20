Nasa conducts successful rehearsal of Artemis 2 lunar launch

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with an Orion capsule, part of the Artemis II mission, stands at the Kennedy Space Center. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Nasa on Thursday said it successfully rehearsed the launch of its massive SLS rocket, which will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.

Technical problems in early February cut short an earlier so-called wet dress rehearsal of the launch of the Artemis 2 mission.

But on Thursday, the US space agency reported that things proceeded as planned, concluding at “T-29 seconds” in the countdown.

Nasa is now expected to set a firm date for the mission. The agency said it would brief media on Friday.

The wet dress rehearsal is conducted under real conditions – with full rocket tanks and technical checks – at Cape Canaveral in Florida, with engineers practising the manoeuvres needed to carry out an actual launch.

The setback in February, which included a liquid hydrogen leak, dashed hopes of a lift-off this month, pushing the earliest possible launch date back to March 6.

The Artemis 2 mission will be the first crewed mission to fly past the Moon in more than 50 years, with three Americans and one Canadian taking part.