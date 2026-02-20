Nasa conducts successful rehearsal of Artemis 2 lunar launch

Technical problems in early February cut short an earlier so-called wet dress rehearsal of the launch of the Artemis 2 mission.
But on Thursday, the US space agency reported that things proceeded as planned, concluding at “T-29 seconds” in the countdown.
Nasa is now expected to set a firm date for the mission. The agency said it would brief media on Friday.
The wet dress rehearsal is conducted under real conditions – with full rocket tanks and technical checks – at Cape Canaveral in Florida, with engineers practising the manoeuvres needed to carry out an actual launch.
The setback in February, which included a liquid hydrogen leak, dashed hopes of a lift-off this month, pushing the earliest possible launch date back to March 6.
The Artemis 2 mission will be the first crewed mission to fly past the Moon in more than 50 years, with three Americans and one Canadian taking part.