Macron appeals for calm ahead of rally for slain far-right activist

French President Emmanuel Macron said militias have no place in the country, regardless of their origin. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron appealed today for cooler heads to prevail ahead of a rally for a far-right activist whose killing, blamed on the hard left, has put the country on edge.

Macron also said his government would hold a meeting to discuss “violent action groups” in the wake of the fatal beating of Quentin Deranque, which has ignited tensions between the left and right ahead of the 2027 presidential vote.

The 23-year-old died from head injuries after being attacked by at least six people on the sidelines of a demonstration against a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in the southeastern city of Lyon last week.

Speaking at a farming trade fair in Paris, Macron urged “everyone to remain” calm ahead of the rally for Deranque in Lyon, which is set to go ahead under high security later on Saturday despite Lyon’s left-wing green mayor asking the state to ban it.

The rally is expected to be attended by 2,000 to 3,000 people, and likely to see counter-protesters from the hard left.

“In the Republic, no violence is legitimate,” said Macron, who will be unable to contest next year’s election after hitting the two-term limit.

“There is no place for militias, no matter where they come from,” he said.

‘Wound’

Having urged both the far right and hard left to clean up their acts, the president said his administration would hold a meeting next week “take stock of violent action groups which are active and have links with political parties of any description”.

Deranque’s death has provoked a reaction from US President Donald Trump’s administration, with state department official Sarah Rogers on Friday branding the killing “terrorism” and claiming that “violent radical leftism is on the rise”.

Likewise, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called Deranque’s death “a wound for all Europe”, prompting Macron to urge the far-right leader to stay out of French matters.

Six men suspected of involvement in the fatal assault have been charged over the killing, while a parliamentary assistant to a radical left-wing MP has also been charged with complicity.

A far-right collective called Nemesis, which claims to “defend Western women” from the violence allegedly wrought by immigrants, said Deranque had been at the protest in Lyon to protect its members when he was assaulted by “anti-fascist” activists.