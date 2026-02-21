Trump meets Vietnamese leader, vows removal from US restricted lists

Vietnamese leader To Lam meets Donald Trump after attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington. (@VNGovtPortal/X pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump met Vietnamese leader To Lam on Friday and said he would work to remove Hanoi from lists of countries restricted in accessing US advanced technology, according to a summary of the talks posted on the news website of the Vietnamese government.

The first formal in-person meeting between the two took place at the White House after the head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party attended the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

The meeting followed the announcement of deals worth over US$30 billion, under which Vietnamese airlines would buy 90 aircraft from US planemaker Boeing.

Trump on Friday announced an immediate new 10% tariff on most imports from all countries after the Supreme Court struck downsome of his earlier sweeping tariffs.