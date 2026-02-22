Explosions kill cop, wound 15 in Ukraine ‘terror’ attack

Lviv, close to the Polish border and far from the front line, has faced sporadic strikes and security incidents, but deadly explosions in the city centre remain rare. (AFP pic)

KYIV : Explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed a policewoman and wounded at least 15 people overnight in what local authorities on Sunday called an “act of terror”.

The blasts occurred shortly after police responded to a report of a break‑in at a shop in the city centre around 12.30am, according to the Lviv regional prosecutor’s office.

A first explosion struck as the initial patrol arrived, followed by a second blast moments later when another crew reached the scene.

Officials said a 23‑year‑old woman police officer was killed, while a patrol car and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

“This is definitely an act of terror,” Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a Facebook post. “We have 15 people currently receiving medical aid, some of them are in very serious condition.

“One policewoman died. My condolences to the family and close ones,” he added.

Lviv, close to the Polish border and far from the front line, has faced sporadic strikes and security incidents since Russia’s full‑scale invasion in February 2022, but deadly explosions in the city centre remain rare.