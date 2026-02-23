Philippines’ Duterte authorised murders, ICC told as hearings open

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is accused of three crimes against humanity, involving at least 76 murders between 2013 and 2018. (EPA Images pic)

THE HAGUE : Rodrigo Duterte personally authorised murders and hand-picked some of the victims of his “war on drugs”, the International Criminal Court (ICC) heard on Monday, as proceedings against the former Philippines president kicked off.

ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said that the week-long “confirmation of charges” hearings, where judges will decide whether to open a full trial against Duterte, was “a reminder that those in power are not above the law”.

The 80-year-old was not present after the court granted a defence request for him not to appear, despite judges ruling he was fit to take part.

Niang said Duterte played a “pivotal” role in the extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers and users, first as mayor of Davao City then as national president.

He “authorised murders and personally selected some of the victims”, said Niang.

The former leader denies the charges, his lawyer Nicholas Kaufman told journalists ahead of the hearing. Kaufman will respond later Monday.

Following the hearings, the judges will have 60 days to issue a written decision on whether he should face a full trial.

Rival groups of demonstrators camped outside the court from early Monday morning.

Patricia Enriquez, a 36-year-old researcher, said it was a “historic moment” for victims of Duterte’s alleged crimes.

“It is emotional. It is hopeful. It is also very painful,” she told AFP.

“I’m hoping that all the Filipinos and everybody in the world will stand with us, stand with truth, stand with justice and stand with accountability,” she added.

However, 35-year-old chef Aldo Villarta said it was a “slap in the face” for the Philippines that an international court was trying the country’s former leader.

“We’ve already suffered so long from colonisation,” said Villarta, who also argued that Duterte’s human rights were being infringed by imprisonment.

‘High value targets’

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity, with prosecutors alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders between 2013 and 2018.

The true number of killings during his campaign in the Philippines is thought to be in the thousands, and lawyers for the victims have argued that a full trial could encourage more families to come forward.

Niang said the murders charges were “merely a fraction” of the real numbers killed.

Duterte, who was president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in Manila in March last year, flown to the Netherlands and has since been held at the ICC’s detention unit at Scheveningen Prison.

He followed his initial hearing three days later by video link, appearing dazed and frail and barely speaking.

The first of three counts against Duterte concerns his alleged involvement as a co-perpetrator in 19 murders carried out between 2013 and 2016 while he was mayor of Davao City.

The second relates to 14 murders of so-called “High Value Targets” in 2016 and 2017 when he was president.

The third charge covers 43 murders committed during “clearance” operations of lower-level alleged drug users or pushers across the Philippines between 2016 and 2018.

In Manila, about 60 relatives of those killed in the crackdown gathered around a pair of television monitors to watch the hearing at a Catholic Church-run community centre for the poor.

The group of mostly elderly and middle-aged women whose husbands or sons were shot dead in police operations told AFP they were deeply disappointed Duterte had not been required to appear.

“Maybe he does not want to own up to his sins,” said Gloria Sarmiento, whose boyfriend was found dead alongside his brother in the last few weeks of the Duterte presidency.