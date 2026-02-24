France demands explanation from US envoy over ‘surprise’ no-show

Charles Kushner (left) and his wife Seryl Stadtmauer Kushner. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : France’s foreign minister on Tuesday demanded an explanation after US envoy Charles Kushner failed to show up to explain comments about a slain far-right activist but said ties between France and the United States would not be affected.

Kushner, whose son Jared is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has already been summoned once before over his criticism of France’s handling of antisemitism. He skipped that meeting as well, sending an official instead.

On Monday, France moved to block Kushner from having access to government ministers.

Barrot summoned Kushner after the US embassy in Paris reposted comments by the Trump administration about the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, 23.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he wanted an explanation over the US ambassador’s refusal to respect “basic” rules of conduct and behaviour of diplomats.

“It’s a surprise,” Barrot told broadcaster France Info.

“When you have the honour of representing your country, the United States of America in France, as ambassador, you abide by the most basic customs of diplomacy and you respond to summonses from the foreign ministry,” he told broadcaster France Info.

Barrot stressed the need “to have a conversation with him”.

“I believe all French people share the same feeling,” he said. “We do not accept that foreign countries can come and interfere in, then insert themselves into, our national political debate, whatever the circumstances.”

“This is the conversation we need to have,” he said, noting that Paris also wished to raise the issue of US sanctions against several European figures, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton.

However Barrot said the new incident would “in no way affect the relationship between France and the US”.

“It has weathered other storms, but this will naturally affect his ability to carry out his mission in our country,” France’s top diplomat said.

Asked whether the ambassador might be declared persona non grata, Barrot did not answer directly.

A diplomatic source told AFP the ambassador cited “personal commitments” and sent a senior embassy official instead.

Deranque died from head injuries following clashes between radical-left and far-right supporters on the sidelines of a February 12 protest against a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party in Lyon.