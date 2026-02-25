15 states sue Trump administration over child vaccine policy

The reform includes shots that immunise against influenza, hepatitis A and B, and Covid-19, among others. (Envato Elements)

LOS ANGELES : Fifteen Democratic-run US states announced Tuesday they are suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its reduction in the number of recommended childhood vaccines, which they criticize as contrary to science.

Approved by vaccine-skeptic health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, the reform shifts seven vaccines previously recommended for all American children to being recommended only for those at particular risk.

This includes shots that immunise against influenza, hepatitis A and B, and Covid-19, among others.

“RFK JR and his CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are flouting decades of scientific research, ignoring credible medical experts, and threatening to strain state resources and make America’s children sicker,” California attorney general Rob Bonta, leading the lawsuit with his Arizona counterpart, said at a press conference.