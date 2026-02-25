Trump puts VP Vance in charge of ‘war on fraud’

US vice president JD Vance takes questions at a news conference after talks on law and order and immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Donald Trump said Tuesday he was appointing his vice president to lead a “war on fraud” as he railed against alleged abuses of government benefits in Democratic-controlled states – particularly Minnesota.

The US president charged in his State of the Union address that similar problems are taking place elsewhere, in states like California, Massachusetts and Maine.

“I am officially announcing the war on fraud, to be led by our great Vice President JD Vance,” Trump said.

He claimed that if his administration could “find enough of that fraud, we will have a balanced budget overnight.”

As federal investigators have been looking into government benefits fraud in Minnesota, the Trump administration has lashed out at Somali immigrants in particular, some of whom have implicated in the schemes.

The Trump administration has alleged public benefits fraud is widespread in Minnesota’s Somali community as a whole.

The state hosts the largest Somali immigrant community in the country with around 80,000 people.