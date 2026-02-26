North Korea says willing to ‘get along’ with US if acknowledged as nuclear power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and officials applauding during the fourth day of the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested his country could “get along well” with the US but declared that South Korea remained its “most hostile” enemy, state media reported Thursday.

In his remarks at the end of a landmark party congress, Kim urged Washington to respect Pyongyang’s status as a nuclear power.

If Washington “respects our country’s current status as stipulated in the Constitution… and withdraws its hostile policy… there is no reason why we cannot get along well with the US”, Kim said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

But he appeared to close the door on any notion of building closer ties with South Korea, saying he would “permanently exclude” Seoul as one of his nation’s “compatriots”.

North Korea has “absolutely no business dealing with South Korea, its most hostile entity”, Kim said, calling Seoul’s recent dovish efforts “deceptive”.

North Korea amended its constitution in 2024 to define South Korea as a “hostile state” for the first time.

US President Donald Trump stepped up his courtship of Kim during a tour of Asia last year, saying he was “100 percent” open to a meeting.

Trump even bucked decades of US policy by conceding that North Korea was “sort of a nuclear power”.

He is expected to visit North Korea’s long-time ally China in April, with speculation mounting that he may seek some kind of meeting with Kim on the sidelines of that visit.

A “grand” military parade marked the end of the Workers’ Party congress, a once-in-five-years event that directs state efforts on everything from foreign policy to war planning.

North Korea has used such parades in the past to show off its newest weapons, offering a rare source of insight into the strength of its armed forces.