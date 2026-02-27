Russia says it downed 220 Ukrainian drones over nine hours

The defence ministry states many were intercepted over regions in central Russia, including 24 heading toward Moscow.

Ukraine drone
Ukrainian serviceman prepare to launch a GARA drone for aerial reconnaissance near the frontline in the Donetsk region. (EPA Images pic)
MOSCOW:
Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence units had downed 220 Ukrainian drones over a nine-hour period, including 24 headed for Moscow.

The latest ministry statement said 53 drones were intercepted and destroyed in a three-hour period ending 11pm (2000 GMT).

Many of the drones were intercepted over regions in central Russia. The ministry said 12 had targeted the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, said 27 drones had been downed while heading for the city, starting at about 5 pm.

