South Korea’s Lee to visit Singapore and the Philippines from March 1-4

SEOUL : South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make state visits to Singapore and the Philippines in early March and discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy, according to his office on Friday.

Lee will hold a summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore during his visit between 1 to 3 March. South Korea hopes to expand existing strong investment and trade ties to AI and nuclear energy, Lee’s office said.

He will then visit the Philippines and meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr between 3 to 4 March, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Defence industry cooperation, infrastructure projects, nuclear energy and critical minerals will be on the agenda for the visits, it said.