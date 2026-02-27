US immigration agents criticised over Myanmar refugee’s death

The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam has intensified scrutiny of US immigration enforcement under policies backed by Donald Trump. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : Top US Democrats condemned immigration authorities Thursday after a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar was found dead following his release from detention, piling pressure on President Donald Trump’s hardline policies.

The body of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was discovered on a street in Buffalo in the north of New York state on Tuesday night, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman said.

Local media reported that US Border Patrol agents dropped him off five days earlier at a restaurant. Shah Alam, described as almost blind and unable to speak in English, was found dead four miles (six kilometers) away.

Border Patrol agents “seemingly abandoned him in the cold far from his home without telling his loved ones,” alleged Chuck Schumer, the top US Senate Democrat.

“He should be alive – and this should have never happened,” Schumer wrote on X, demanding an independent investigation.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan also called for answers and labelled the death “deeply disturbing and a dereliction of duty” by immigration agents.

“A vulnerable man – nearly blind and unable to speak English – was left alone on a cold winter night with no known attempt to leave him in a safe, secure location,” he said in a statement.

Police investigation

The incident adds to scrutiny of Trump’s bid to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.

Critics say the enforcement has gone too far with overly aggressive agents, racial profiling and violations of due process.

The details of Shah Alam’s case are complex. The sheriff’s office said he had been in custody since February 2025 after Buffalo police arrested him.

He was indicted on felony assault, burglary and criminal mischief charges but prosecutors offered a reduced plea, noting that a felony conviction would lead to mandatory deportation, local media reported.

Shah Alam pleaded guilty on Feb 9 to two misdemeanors. He was released from custody on bail on Feb 19 with sentencing pending.

US Border Patrol arrived at the detention centre before Shah Alam was released from custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Customs and Border Protection said immigration agents established that Shah Alam could not be deported and therefore offered him a lift to a “warm, safe location near his last known address.”

“He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues or disabilities requiring special assistance,” the agency said.

Buffalo Police said its detectives were working to establish the circumstances and lead-up to Shah Alam’s death following his release from custody.

The force said an autopsy established his death was “health related in nature,” ruling out exposure or homicide.