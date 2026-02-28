Australia’s PM says alleged terrorist plot ‘deeply shocking’ after man’s arrest

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there is no place in Australia for any kind of racially or religiously motivated prejudice or hate. (EPA Images pic)

PERTH : The arrest of a man in Australia who allegedly planned a terrorist attack on public buildings and mosques was “deeply shocking”, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said late yesterday.

The 20-year-old appeared in Perth Magistrates Court yesterday, facing five charges, including one of acting in preparation for a terrorist act.

It followed an investigation into his online activities and a search of the home in the small town of Bindoon, around 75km north of Perth.

Western Australia Police Force said officers seized firearms, gas masks, a ballistic vest and a manifesto describing plans for a “mass casualty event” from the house where the man lived with his parents.

Police said targets outlined in a notebook included Muslim places of worship, as well as Western Australia’s Parliament House and police headquarters.

In a post on X late on Friday, Albanese said there was no place in Australia “for any kind of racially or religiously-motivated prejudice or hate”.

“The arrest of a WA man over an alleged racially-motivated terrorist plot is deeply shocking,” he wrote.

“Allegations the man was planning to target the Muslim community through attacks on mosques – as well as attacks on the WA police and parliament – are particularly distressing,” he said.

The man is also facing charges for firearms offences, possession of a prohibited weapon and online harassment.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said investigators believe the man was acting alone.