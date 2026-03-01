Death toll from strike on school in south Iran rises to 108

Smoke rises in central Tehran after a joint Israeli and US military operation targeted multiple locations across Iran. (EPA Images pic)

TEHRAN : The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from a strike on Saturday that hit a school in the country’s south has risen to 108, after the US and Israel launched a wave of attacks on the Islamic republic.

“The number of student martyrs at Minab School has reached 108, and relief and debris removal operations are still ongoing,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

AFP was unable to access the location to verify the toll or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment on the reports.

The Pentagon also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a CENTCOM spokesperson was quoted by The New York Times as saying: “We are aware of reports concerning civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations. We take these reports seriously and are looking into them.

“The protection of civilians is of utmost importance, and we will continue to take all precautions available to minimise the risk of unintended harm.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said “this barbaric act is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the aggressors.”

Israel and the US launched a wave of strikes against their long-time foe on Saturday morning.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Saturday evening that at least 201 people had been killed and 747 injured in the attacks.