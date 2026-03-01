Iranian state TV says oil tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz carries a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil and a fifth of all liquified natural gas. (EPA Images pic)

TEHRAN : Iranian state television said Sunday that an oil tanker was sinking after it was struck while attempting to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The incident took place as Iran exchanged strikes with the US and Israel, who launched an attack Saturday that killed the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

“The fate of the offending oil tanker that was struck while attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz is that it is now sinking,” state TV reported, without elaborating.

It carried footage showing heavy black smoke emanating from the burning tanker at sea.

The strait carries a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil and a fifth of all liquified natural gas.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had warned that the vital waterway was unsafe due to US and Israeli attacks and was therefore closed to ships.