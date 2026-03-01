Italy says favours ‘dialogue’ on Iran after G7 talks

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile threat ‘remains a priority’. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Italy said Sunday it would work with G7 partners to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from escalating for the sake of regional stability and trade.

A widening of the conflict pitting Iran against the United States and Israel “could compromise regional security and stability, as well as the freedom of trade in an area that is crucial for our exports”, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on X.

“We are working together with our G7 partners to prevent the conflict from escalating,” Tajani said after talks with his counterparts from the Group of Seven powers.

The group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

He said that eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile threat “remains a priority” and Italy would “support the Iranian people in their aspiration for freedom”.

But he added that Italy “will continue to promote dialogue… in order to support any diplomatic initiative aimed at contributing to peace and stability in the Middle East”.

The US and Israel began a massive wave of strikes on Iran on Saturday that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has carried out retaliatory missile attacks on US allies in the region, including Gulf states hosting US bases.