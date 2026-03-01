Lebanon’s Hezbollah vows to ‘confront aggression’ of US, Israel

Hezbollah also called on mosques to organise mourning ceremonies to mark the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (EPA Images pic)

BEIRUT : Lebanese rebel group Hezbollah vowed Sunday to confront the US and Israel over their strikes on the group’s key backer Iran.

“We will undertake our duty of confronting the aggression,” Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a statement, adding that his movement would not leave “the field of honour and resistance”.

The Lebanese group has so far not taken action since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Saturday.

It is nonetheless organising a gathering on Sunday afternoon in its stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburb in a show of support for its ally Iran.

Hezbollah also called on mosques to recite the Koran and organise mourning ceremonies to mark the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, both in the Beirut suburb and other areas of Lebanon where the group wields influence.

Khamenei was killed on Saturday as the United States and Israel jointly launched a barrage of ongoing strikes on the Islamic republic.

Having emerged heavily battered from its own war with Israel, Hezbollah did not intervene on behalf of Iran during its 12-day war with Israel last June.

Qassem, who succeeded Hassan Nasrallah as the group’s chief following his death in an Israeli strike in September 2024, on Sunday said the assassination of Khamenei and other Iranian officials was “the height of crime”.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday rejected the prospect of being dragged into war following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.