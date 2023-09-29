Digital economy agency working with start-up Acxyn to attract international game studios and investments.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) and start-up Acxyn are seeking to make Malaysia a global gaming hub to attract international game studios and investments into the country.

The collaboration builds on the metaverse initiative by MDEC, the government agency advancing the digital economy, to shape Malaysia’s presence in the metaverse sector and foster digital creativity on a larger scale.

MDEC has granted RM750,000 to Acxyn, a Malaysian-based web3 company, which is providing its expertise to MDEC’s metaverse venture.

Acxyn CEO John Schneider said Malaysia is uniquely positioned to attract foreign game development companies.

“We are excited that MDEC shares our vision for a future in which game intellectual property (IP) can fully realise its economic potential and establish Malaysia as a hub for innovation and excellence in the gaming industry.

“These initiatives signify our vision of Malaysia as a global gaming powerhouse,” he told the reporters at a press conference today.

He said that the partnership marks a significant milestone in the Malaysian digital landscape, combining MDEC’s expertise in digital transformation with Acxyn’s “cutting-edge innovations”.

Gaming’s popularity in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, is attracting global attention, despite the industry leaders being the US, China, and South Korea.

The Malaysian gaming industry is the third largest in Southeast Asia and its estimated value could reach US$1 billion (RM4.69 billion), according to the projected growth trends.