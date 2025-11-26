IOI Corp posts lower Q1 FY2026 net profit of RM369mil

IOI Corp said the seasonal low production period from November 2025 to February 2026, along with early-year festive demand, should support CPO prices.

KUALA LUMPUR : IOI Corporation Bhd (IOI Corp) posted a lower net profit of RM369.40 million in the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 (Q1 FY2026), compared to RM710.70 million in the previous corresponding period.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, the global integrated and sustainable palm oil company said its revenue increased to RM3.05 billion from RM2.67 billion in Q1 FY2025.

On prospects, the company said it expects the crude palm oil (CPO) prices to stay above RM4,000 per tonne over the next three to four months, due to the potential onset of the La Niña weather phenomenon, which could disrupt harvesting activities and output.

IOI Corp said that the seasonal low production period from November 2025 to February 2026, along with festive demand early next year, should provide a supportive environment for CPO prices.

“For our plantation segment, fresh fruit bunch production is projected to be higher, driven by a larger proportion of palms reaching prime age and young palms coming into maturity, despite ongoing accelerated replanting in Sabah.

“Improved estate management through mechanisation and digitalisation should further support productivity growth.

“We maintain our positive outlook that the plantation segment will deliver a good financial performance in FY2026,” it said.