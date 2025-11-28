Ex-TSMC executive’s homes raided in Taiwan probe

TSMC, the world’s leading chipmaker, received multi-billion-dollar investments from clients including Nvidia and Apple for AI chips, servers, and infrastructure. (AFP pic)

TAIPEI : Taiwanese investigators have raided the homes of a former TSMC executive accused of sharing trade secrets with his new employer, US chipmaker Intel.

TSMC, which makes the world’s most advanced chips, is suing Lo Wei-jen alleging the “high probability” that he shared confidential information with Intel.

Prosecutors are also investigating Lo on suspicion he violated the National Security Act.

The intellectual property branch of Taiwan high prosecutors office said Thursday it had ordered searches of Lo’s residences in Taipei and Hsinchu County.

“Computers, USB drives and other related evidence” were seized during the raids carried out Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Prosecutors also got court approval for the seizure of “Lo’s stocks and real estate”.

“We will… carefully and actively clarify this case, and firmly adhere to the spirit of safeguarding the trade secrets of the country’s key core technologies, working together with industry to maintain the country’s core competitiveness,” the statement said.

TSMC is the world’s leading chipmaker and its clients Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into the chips, servers and data centres that power artificial intelligence.

Lo retired in July as senior vice president of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and returned to rival Intel where he had previously worked.

Intel rejected allegations on Thursday that Lo had shared trade secrets from TSMC.

The Taiwanese firm said the case against Lo was based on the terms of his employment contract, non-compete agreement and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.