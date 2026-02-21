Rafizi threatens to sue govt, to go ahead with suit against Caprice

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli said there was no proof of abuse of power on his part or that he had gained financially from the deal with the global semiconductor giant.

PETALING JAYA : Rafizi Ramli has threatened to sue the government over allegations of misconduct related to an agreement with global semiconductor giant ARM Holdings if he is not charged in court over the matter.

The former economy minister said there was no proof of abuse of power on his part or that he had gained financially from it.

Rafizi said he would welcome the allegations going to trial as it would allow him to “drag everyone” involved, including ministers, and furnish the evidence to support his case.

“But if this issue does not end with me getting arrested or charged in court, I want to sue the government for abusing (its power) and fabricating (allegations) in an attempt to assassinate my character,” he said in his latest podcast, “Yang Berhenti Menteri” last night.

On Tuesday, the Pandan MP said the allegations against him – which he alleged was politically motivated – revolved around two major government policies, namely the Silicon Vision Programme and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

These two initiatives, he said, went through multiple layers of government approval, including Cabinet endorsement.

Rafizi said the Silicon Vision Programme involved a collaboration between the government and UK-based semiconductor company ARM Holdings to create the country’s first semiconductor chips.

The NETR outlines the country’s energy transition targets up to 2050 and involves major investments in the green industry.

On Monday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it was investigating an agreement between the government and a foreign firm estimated to be worth RM1.1 billion.

It was reported that the probe opened following several complaints lodged by NGOs regarding the agreement, which was alleged to have been concluded “hastily” and in a manner that did not favour the government.

According to an MACC source, the agreement was allegedly not approved by the finance ministry and the investment, trade and industry ministry.

Last night, Rafizi said the controversies were being played up to paint him in a negative light.

In a related matter, Rafizi said he will sue social media influencer Ariz Ramli, better known as Caprice, for defamation after the latter accused him of awarding a contract to a company allegedly linked to the PKR MP.

Rafizi said he had given Caprice the opportunity to explain himself and apologise to him. However, he has yet to do so.

He also scoffed at the “evidence” Caprice furnished, which included news reports and the speech Rafizi gave at the launching ceremony of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), to back up the claims.

“If that is the case, all ministers will be accused of abusing their powers for simply making speeches,” he quipped.

Yesterday, Caprice sent a letter of demand to Rafizi, where he demanded that Rafizi withdraw his posting on him and ppublicly apologise to him, failing which he would proceed with the legal action against Rafizi.