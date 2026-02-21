3 more HRD Corp officials suspended

HRD Corp has suspended a total of six officials so far following reports released by Parlilament’s Public Accounts Committee, the auditor-general and MACC.

PETALING JAYA : Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) has suspended three more members of its management following several reports flagging alleged mismanagement.

HRD Corp CEO Shamir Aziz said the suspensions were procedural steps to guarantee the independence of an ongoing internal probe, and did not conclude that the trio had committed any wrongdoing.

He added that the company’s internal review has already identified areas where there needed to be tighter internal controls, clearer reporting mechanisms and enhanced compliance oversight.

Earlier this month, HRD Corp suspended three members of its top management following reports released by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the auditor-general (A-G) as well as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

This concerned the management of the government-linked company’s (GLC) unutilised levies, the acquisition of Menara Ikhlas and HRD Corp’s equity investment management.

