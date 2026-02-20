RoS DG rejects abuse-of-power claims in MIPP probe

Registrar of Societies director-general Zulfikar Ahmad said any internal dispute within the party must be resolved internally and that the RoS will not meddle in the party’s affairs. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Registrar of Societies (RoS) director-general Zulfikar Ahmad has denied allegations of abuse of power in connection with RoS’s probe into purported irregularities in the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

Zulfikar said claims he exercised his powers arbitrarily over the alleged irregularities are false.

“They were made based on the investigations and relevant evidence tendered to the RoS,” he told FMT.

He also said any dispute within the party must be resolved internally and the RoS would not meddle in the party’s affairs.

The founder of MIPP, S Santharasekaran, had lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against Zulfikar over his alleged abuse of power in issuing contradictory letters involving MIPP.

Santharasekaran claimed that Zulfikar made “arbitrary administrative decisions” that contradicted RoS’s earlier findings in its probe into the alleged irregularities.

Santharasekaran cited a RoS letter dated Dec 5, 2025, which confirmed several violations of the party’s constitution by the current leadership.

These included failing to use the party’s official bank account for fundraising, allowing non-members to be involved in party activities, and the alleged unlawful waiver of membership fees for new members.

However, he said subsequent RoS letters dated Jan 19 and Jan 23 did not mention the earlier findings and appeared to assume that the earlier issues had been resolved without any recorded corrective action.

Santharasekaran urged MACC to investigate whether any abuse of power or bribery, financial or otherwise, was involved in issuing the Jan 19 and Jan 23 letters.