Action against govt officials, agencies must be grounded in law, says PM

PETALING JAYA : Action taken against government officials or agencies must be grounded in law and backed by thorough investigations, and not be politically driven, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said all complaints should be handled in accordance with legal procedures and brought before the courts as necessary.

“I do not think it is reasonable for us to simply reprimand our colleagues who have served diligently for years in various agencies, even if there are serious weaknesses.

“We must correct mistakes, but we should not create the perception that everything is flawed,” he said in his address at the home ministry today.

Anwar had previously dismissed calls to sack Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki, who has been criticised for his past ownership of 17.7 million shares in a financial services company.

He said he did not want the allegations to disrupt MACC’s operations, especially its investigations into high-profile corruption cases.

He also said he would let the chief secretary study the case and find out how serious the allegations are. “We don’t want to simply pressure Azam because of these allegations,” he said last Friday.