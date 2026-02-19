You can preach, just obey the law, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he obeyed the rules when he was previously involved in Islamic outreach activities.

PETALING JAYA : The government will not restrict Islamic outreach or dakwah activities, so long as they comply with the law, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the home ministry this morning, he said he complied with regulations when he was previously involved in such activities.

“I was involved in dakwah activities, but I followed the rules, particularly when they affected pedestrian traffic,” he said.

Anwar said the same principle also applied to the construction of Hindu temples and suraus.

“Follow the rules. That’s all we ask. Just like with Hindu temples — (you can) worship as you please and set up temples, but follow the rules.

“People say the government has allowed suraus to be built anywhere, but I know of a surau that was once demolished in Perak for breaching regulations,” he said.

Anwar’s comments come a day after Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) denied being heavy-handed in removing a stall set up by the Multiracial Reverted Muslims group at Jalan Bukit Bintang, outside the Yayasan Selangor building.

DBKL said the tent’s placement on a pedestrian walkway violated regulations, as public spaces must remain unobstructed to ensure safety.

It also said that its officers visited the stall’s location to obtain clarification from the parties involved, but no representative came forward after more than 30 minutes.

DBKL said it then dismantled the tent and removed the related items for safekeeping, in accordance with applicable laws and by-laws.

The city hall also emphasised that while it has never obstructed any Islamic outreach or dakwah activities in public spaces, the procedures and requirements set by local authorities must be followed.