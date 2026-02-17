PN allies okay with PAS as new coalition chair, says Takiyuddin

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said some components had previously objected to the Islamic party taking over the reins, but it was no longer an issue.

PETALING JAYA : All Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties have agreed to the coalition being led by PAS, says Takiyuddin Hassan.

The PN deputy secretary-general said some components had previously objected to the Islamic party taking over the reins, but that was no longer an issue now, Berita Harian reported.

“Everyone has agreed for the coalition chairman to be appointed from PAS,” he was quoted as saying.

The post has been left vacant since Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation effective Jan 1, following the Perlis political crisis.

Takiyuddin’s comment comes just days after Gerakan president Dominic Lau dismissed claims that his party opposes PAS helming PN, although he stopped short of openly endorsing PAS.

On Feb 1, Muhyiddin’s former principal private secretary claimed that Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) opposed PAS being given the PN chairmanship.

According to Marzuki Mohamad, Gerakan and MIPP agreed to a proposal for the PN presidential council to be strengthened and to be led by Muhyiddin, “as a way to balance PAS’s more ‘hardline’ Islamic image”.

Separately, Bernama reported Takiyuddin as saying that PN will hold an extraordinary meeting this Sunday to discuss the appointment of the coalition’s new chairman.

Takiyuddin said leaders from all four components, namely PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan and MIPP, have agreed to attend the meeting at PAS’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

He added that the meeting will focus on two main issues – accepting Muhyiddin’s resignation as chairman and the appointment of his successor.

“But we won’t rule out discussing the appointment of a new opposition leader,” he was quoted as saying.

The role of opposition leader is currently in limbo following the sacking of Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin as the Bersatu deputy president.