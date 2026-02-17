Only Supreme Council has power to dissolve divisions, says Bersatu leader

Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said there is no provision in Bersatu’s constitution allowing divisional committees to dissolve their divisions.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s youth wing today stressed that divisional committees have no authority to dissolve party divisions.

This clarification came after several Bersatu divisions announced their dissolution following the sacking of former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and other leaders.

Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said the party’s constitution states that the authority to dissolve divisions lies exclusively with the Supreme Council, which is chaired by president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“State liaison bodies and party wings do not have the right to announce or confirm the dissolution of divisions,” he said in a statement.

“Holding office or resigning are individual rights guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, but no committee or individual — including a division chief — has the authority to declare a dissolution.”

Harris called on the media to refrain from reporting alleged dissolutions before the Supreme Council reaches a decision, saying such confirmation should come only from the party’s secretary-general, Azmin Ali.

Kepala Batas and Tanjong Bersatu, with close to 3,000 members in total, said yesterday they had dissolved their divisions over a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

Kepala Batas Bersatu chief Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq said the division’s members would back Hamzah’s leadership under a new political platform to be announced soon.

Tanjong Bersatu chief Hafizah Taib said the division’s members cannot be “blindly loyal” to the party’s leadership, accusing it of failing to steer the party properly.

Several other divisions, including Lembah Pantai and Larut, have also reportedly announced their dissolution.