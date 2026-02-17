Bersatu associate wing leader downplays resignation of chief, members

Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan said he stands firmly behind party president Muhyiddin Yassin. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu associate wing leader has downplayed the resignation of several members, including its chief, Dr Chong Fat Full, and insisted that it remains strong and is functioning as normal.

R Sri Sanjeevan said it was the “norm” in any huge organisation to attract new members and see others leave.

“It is akin to a huge family, where some will leave. But the house remains standing,” the wing’s vice-chief said in a statement.

Sanjeevan, who is also a Bersatu Supreme Council member, said the wing remains firmly behind party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He called for the party’s leaders and the wing to go all out against any attempts to topple Muhyiddin.

Sanjeevan stressed that while differences of opinion were welcomed, the wing would not allow any attempts to weaken Muhyiddin’s position as party chief.

“Our struggle is not based on emotion or the desire of a few, but revolves around loyalty and organisational discipline,” he said.

On Feb 14, Chong told FMT he would resign as the wing’s chief following the expulsion of 17 party leaders, including deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Chong also said many state and division leaders of the wing were expected to step down from their posts, “with a substantial member exodus seemingly imminent”.

The day before, Tan Lek Khang announced his resignation as Johor associate wing chief and Labis associate wing division chief, as well as his departure from the party.