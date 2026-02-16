2 more Bersatu divisions announce dissolution

The Kepala Batas and Tanjong Bersatu division leaders said members would back former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin’s leadership of a yet-to-be-announced political platform.

BUTTERWORTH : The Kepala Batas and Tanjong Bersatu divisions, with nearly 3,000 members between them, have announced their dissolution and mass resignations, citing a loss of confidence in party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Kepala Batas Bersatu chief Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq said members would back former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin’s leadership of a yet-to-be-announced political platform.

“Malay unity is important, and Malays feel pressured and will support a vessel of struggle that listens to them,” said the former Penang assemblyman.

“The ship is already there; we are waiting to sail. Hamzah will not forsake any of you, and PAS will not abandon us,” he added.

Khaliq said there were plans to move forward under a “new platform”, but he was not in a position to reveal details.

“Sadly, Muhyiddin has failed to read the room, and Bersatu has veered off course,” he said, speaking to about 50 members at an event at the Penang Golf Resort in Bertam.

Tanjong division chief Hafizah Taib said none of her 1,300 members had been pressured to quit and that the members agreed to dissolve the division.

“The grassroots are the backbone of the party. We cannot be blindly loyal when we see a failure to steer the party in the right direction,” she said.

Since Hamzah and 16 other Bersatu leaders were sacked on Friday, several divisions have announced their dissolution, including Balik Pulau Bersatu with some 2,000 members yesterday.

Media reports yesterday said Bersatu’s Lembah Pantai and Larut divisions had announced their dissolution with immediate effect, citing a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

However, Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris said only the council has the authority to dissolve divisions and branches.