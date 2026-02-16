Now, Saifuddin withdraws appeal against sacking

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah was summoned by the disciplinary board following his calls for Bersatu president and then Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

PETALING JAYA : Former minister Saifuddin Abdullah today decided to withdraw his appeal against his sacking from Bersatu, hours after another MP did the same.

In a letter to the party, the Indera Mahkota MP said he was withdrawing the appeal with immediate effect.

“I hope the (Bersatu) appeals board will take note and halt any proceedings in regards to my appeal,” he said.

Saifuddin was sacked from the party on Jan 6 for allegedly violating Clause 9.1.4 of its constitution. The disciplinary board did not specify the exact nature of his offence.

Saifuddin was summoned by the disciplinary board following his calls for Bersatu president and then Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

Earlier today, Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan decided to withdraw his appeal against his sacking from Bersatu as well.

In a Facebook post, Wan Saiful said he had sent a letter to Bersatu’s disciplinary board, informing its members of the matter.

MORE TO COME