Noh Omar’s daughter saddened by Hamzah’s sacking

A screenshot of Nurul Syazwani Noh’s Instagram post, lamenting the sacking of Hamzah Zainudin whom she described as a father figure in the party.

PETALING JAYA : Nurul Syazwani Noh, the daughter of former Bersatu Supreme Council member Noh Omar, this morning lamented the sacking of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin but said she respected the party’s decision.

Syazwani, who joined Bersatu in 2023, said she was disappointed with the sacking of Hamzah, whom she described as a father figure in the party.

The Permatang assemblyman also said she had joined Bersatu because of Hamzah.

“All the opportunities that I have been given are because of him,” she said in a post on Instagram, where she also uploaded a picture of a bouquet of flowers she had received from Hamzah for her birthday.

She added that she had been affected by the turn of events.

“But as a party member, I respect and have to accept the decision made. I am disappointed, but I need to hold on to principles,” she said.

Hamzah was sacked from the party on Friday amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The party’s disciplinary board said Hamzah had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution. He has 14 days to appeal the decision.

The following day, Noh announced his resignation as a Bersatu Supreme Council member.

Hamzah was one of 17 party leaders given the boot. Those sacked alongside him included MPs reportedly aligned with him, namely Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

In a video, Noh expressed disappointment that the party’s disciplinary board had proceeded with action against the leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council meeting which decided to suspend all disciplinary measures against those concerned.

Noh, a former Selangor Umno chief, was appointed to the Bersatu Supreme Council alongside Danni Rais, the son of former Senate president Rais Yatim, early last year.