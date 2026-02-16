Decision to sack Hamzah not made in haste, says Razali

Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris said the leadership tussle stemmed from then deputy president Hamzah Zainudin’s eagerness to take over the party leadership.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris has denied talk that Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking from the party was a rushed decision.

Razali, who is also Terengganu Bersatu chief, insisted that the expulsion of the deputy president was done prudently and in accordance with the party’s constitution, Berita Harian reported.

“Hamzah’s dismissal was not rushed. The party’s disciplinary board had already conducted investigations and given him an opportunity to defend himself,” he told reporters after chairing a special state Bersatu leadership meeting in Kuala Terengganu today.

On Saturday, Noh Omar announced his resignation as a Bersatu Supreme Council member following the sacking of Hamzah and 16 other party leaders.

In his announcement, Noh expressed disappointment that the party’s disciplinary board proceeded with action against the leaders despite a Jan 12 Supreme Council meeting deciding to suspend all disciplinary measures against those concerned.

Hamzah had been summoned to appear before the board following complaints that he attempted to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and had undermined the leadership.

He had missed the disciplinary board hearing on Thursday as he was in Sydney, Australia.

Hamzah’s private secretary Ahmad Ikhwan Fadhli said he was already overseas when he received the notice on Feb 7 and immediately informed the disciplinary board that he could not attend.

A notice dated Feb 6 said this was the second summons, following an earlier one issued in October last year.

Hamzah has indicated that he does not intent to appeal the disciplinary board’s decision to expel him from the party.

Razali also said the leadership tussle between Hamzah and party president Muhyiddin Yassin stemmed from Hamzah’s eagerness to take over the party leadership.

The Kijal assemblyman added that Hamzah should have exercised patience and waited for Bersatu’s annual general assembly, expected next year, to contest the top post.

‘Power to dissolve branches, divisions’

Commenting on the dissolution of several Bersatu divisions following the sackings, Razali said division and branch leaders do not have absolute power to dissolve them.

“According to the constitution, only the Supreme Council has the authority to do so,” he said.

Media reports yesterday said Bersatu’s Lembah Pantai and Larut divisions had announced their dissolution with immediate effect, citing a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership.